IPS Charu Sinha CRPF's 1st Woman IG In Srinagar Sector; Follows Path Of Current CRPF DG

IPS officer Charu Sinha will create history as she takes over as the Inspector General (IG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the Srinagar sector in Jammu and Kashmir - one of the most terror-affected areas in the country.

Charu Sinha, an IPS officer from the 1996-batch Telangana cadre, has been a part of numerous anti-Naxal operations in the past during her stint as IG in the Bihar sector. Following her success in dealing with the Naxals, she was transferred to Jammu.

On Monday, she was appointed as the Inspector General of the CRPF for the Srinagar sector. Current Director-General CRPF AP Maheshwari headed the Srinagar sector as IG in 2005.

Women turn up in huge numbers for recruitment drive

As many as 21,000 aspirants turned up during a police recruitment drive for the women battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on January 21 to fill 1,300 vacant posts in the police force. Bearing the cold weather and rain, women gathered in large numbers hoping to be recruited in the women battalion in Jammu and Kashmir province. Danish Rana, IPS, Chairman of the J&K Recruitment Board commended the enthusiasm of women aspirants for turning up in such harsh weather saying it proved their eagerness to join the police force.

Speaking about their willingness to join the police force, Hina Banu, an aspirant, told the media that as the unemployment rate is very high in the country, it is needed that the youth get jobs. She said that many girls in the province dream of joining the forces and most of them are well-educated, to suit the position. Another aspirant Gita Rani expressed eagerness to prove that women are fit to perform in any field.

44,000 youngsters register for Indian Army

Over 44,000 aspirants from three districts of Jammu region registered themselves to serve the country as the Army commenced a 10-day recruitment rally in Samba district in November last year, to provide employment to the local youth. It was the first major recruitment rally in the newly created Union Territory and the second in three months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions on August 5. Earlier in September, a seven-day recruitment rally by the Army in Reasi district witnessed participation of over 29,000 local youth.

