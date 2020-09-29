Ishkaran Bhandari Announces New Digital Protest For Justice In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Announcing the third digital protest for seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari on Tuesday said that it will be as big as the two previous protests - #CandleForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR. He said that it will take place on October 1, 6 PM and informed that the hashtag about the same will be decided a day prior to the protest. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's family and supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with the direction and progress of the CBI probe. Ishkaran who has been among those at the forefront of the fight for the justice of SSR, also said that the quest for justice will not stop or pause.

हम थके नहीं हैं

हम रुके नहीं हैं



Our 3rd Digital Protest will be on 1st October at 6pm.



Type of protest- we decide tomorrow



Hashtag- we decide on 30 (one day before)



Spread the Word on FB/Insta/Whatsapp



get ready & Retweet!



pic.twitter.com/HxLj4GvFjW — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic board team on Monday submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidences. Previously, CBI had stated that it received ‘conclusive findings’ and informed that it would analyse the entire report along with the evidence presented to derive if it is a suicide case or not.

CBI says 'no aspect ruled out'

Earlier on Monday, CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. After receiving the AIIMS report, the CBI will take a final call after going through their collected evidence so far including forensic reports on the recreation of the crime scene, statements of witnesses and profiling of accused and suspects. The CBI took over the case after the SC assented to the transfer.

Sushant's family lawyer: 'We are helpless'

On Friday, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not updated them of the progress in the case. He also slammed the distraction of the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming that it may not stand the scrutiny in court without a tangible seizure of drugs.

