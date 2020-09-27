Suchitra Krishnamoorthi 'aghast' At No Male Actors In NCB Probe, Slams Industry 'misogyny'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter on Sunday and claimed that it's appalling to witness only the women in the Hindi film industry being summoned for probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while none of the male actors have been questioned yet. She took a jibe at the industry's "culture of misogyny" and demanded that it "needs a reset" as she gave instances of phases in Bollywood where the culture shifted from 'kya maal hai' to 'maal hai kya'.

From normalising women being addressed as "#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed. — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

Suchitra's observation of the alleged gender bias comes after several female A-listers from Bollywood have been quizzed by the NCB in its probe of Bollywood's drug nexus in connection to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Names of many male stars of the industry have also been recovered from the alleged drug peddlers apprehended by the central agency. NCB sources have also informed Republic Media Network that accused drug peddler Karamjeet Singh has allegedly given a list of 150 names to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of those involved in the Bollywood drug cartel including several male and female stars from the film industry.

Further, it was also learned on good authority that 6 top male stars from Bollywood had dialed their lawyers, fearful of summoning in the drugs probe. Additionally, Republic had got wind of an actor-filmmaker duo dialing a top cop seeking protection, whereas others, including those from the infamous 2019 Bollywood party video were allegedly seeking to flee the country.

On Saturday, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the NCB to gauge their involvement in the drug cartel. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and celebrity fashion designer Simone Khambatta faced the agency officials on Friday after their chats with Rhea Chakraborty's ex-manager Jaya Saha (also the alleged 'kingpin' in the drug trade between peddlers and celebs) came under NCB's scanner. Even though the names of male actors have not come to the fore yet, it seems inches away that their cover will be blown away by the NCB's aggressive investigation into the nefarious drug cartel in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Even after three months, there has been no closure to the case, as CBI, ED, and NCB probe various angles of the case. His actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the case, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

