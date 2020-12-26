Jaipur: FIR Against BJP's 'chaupal' On Farm Laws; 800 Including Leaders, Farmers Booked

As the BJP organizes 'chaupals' as a part of its outreach program to the farmers, the Congress-led government in Rajasthan in a shocking move booked all the attendees for attending the pro-law meeting. Around 800 attendees of the meeting, including top brass of the BJP like Bhupender Yadav, have been booked by the Rajasthan Police under the Pandemic Act. Apart from the 18-19 BJP leaders, the FIR also includes all those who attended the meet including farmers and supporters.

"I strongly condemned what happened. Is there no democracy under the Congress government? Today if we are trying to spread awarness over the bills amongst the farmers through chaupals, what is the problem of Congress. They can do whatever they want, we will continue to spread awareness. By 2022, farmers of India will be self-reliant, prosperous and will independent," said BJP's Ashok Parnami.

During the chaupal, PM Modi's address to the farmers was telecasted during which he announced the second installment of the PM-KISAN package for the farmers. Under the aegis of PM-Kisan, funds worth over Rs.18,000 crore will be distributed to 9 crore farmer families. Along with this, Rs.6000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three installments per year.

The saffron party's chaupal comes with regard to its mega outreach program to counter misinformation over the agrarian laws with 700 press conferences and 700 chaupal across the country.

Next round of talks on Dec 29

What started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, has turned into an endless agitation almost a month in, as thousands of farmers continue to stay put at the borders of Delhi demanding that the reforms be 'repealed'.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been clear that the laws would not be revoked. It has, on the other hand, offered several proposed amendments to the laws, keeping in mind the grievances of the community offering assurances on MSP and APMC markets, which emerged as major causes of concern. It has to date, held 6 rounds of discussions with the agitating unions, all ending in a stalemate. Leaders of 40 protesting farm unions (Kisan Sanyukt Morcha) will meet the Centre for the next round of talks on 29 December at 11 AM.

