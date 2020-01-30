NCP Blames 'Godses' For Jamia Shooting, Asks If Delhi Security Is Being Knowingly Provoked

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Thursday condemned the incident of firing by a man at Jamia Milia Islamia and stated that 'Godses are still alive.'

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Patil called the Jamia attack to be cowardly and stated that as we take an oath to follow Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on his death anniversary, but unfortunately 'Godses’ are still alive in this nation.

I condemn the cowardly attack at #jamia. We solemnly take an oath to follow the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary but unfortunately the 'Godse’s’ are still alive in this Democratic country.



तुम कितने गांधी मारोगे

हर घर से गांधी निकलेगा#JamiaViolence pic.twitter.com/yrGDGk8Qfa — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 30, 2020

READ | Gunman held at Jamia after opening fire; Injured to undergo surgery at AIIMS: LIVE updates

'Law and order in Delhi intentionally provoked?'- Supriya Sule

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule also condemned the firing at Jamia and expressed her doubts over the law & order being intentionally provoked at the National Capital.

Strongly Condemn the incidence of Violence during #CAA_NRCProtests March in Jamia Area,Delhi. Is the Law and Order situation in Delhi intentionally being provoked? — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 30, 2020

READ | JNUSU picks up on gunman's pre-firing 'Who wants Azadi?' cry; claims 'terror attack'

Shooting at anti-CAA protest

A man, identifying himself as Gopal, opened fire at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstraters, injuring a student of the university. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

The attack came three days after MoS Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on January 28. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. The shocking remark was heavily criticised, with the EC ordering the BJP to remove Thakur from its list of star campaigners and suspending him from campaigning for 96 hours.

READ | Jamia shooting incident 'direct result' of BJP leaders' provocative comments: CPI

READ | 'Delhi campaign has fueled an atmosphere of hatred': Congress blames BJP for Jamia shooting