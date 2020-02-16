Jamia University Claims 'did Not Release CCTV Footage', States 'JCC Not An Official Body'

Responding to the CCTV footage shared by Jamia co-ordination committee (JCC) on Saturday, Jamia University's Media coordinator Ahmad Azeem on Sunday, clarified that the video has not been released by the university. Explaining that the JCC is a committee of students, alumni spearheading the anti-CAA movement, he stated that it was not an official body. He added that any communication by JCC should not be taken as communication from the university.

Here is the university's statement:

It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr. Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university. Jamia Coordination Committee which is actually a Joint Coordination Committee(JCC) of students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is spearheading the movement against CAA/NRC/NPA outside Gate No. 7 of the university on Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Road.

This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university. Any communication from JCC should not be taken as communication from the university. A number of Twitter accounts, Facebook pages and other users on different social media platforms are using Jamia Millia Islamia's name, creating confusion among the people - The university's official Twitter handle is @jmiu_official.

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

Delhi police takes cognizance

Delhi police sources have stated that an internal probe by the Crime branch has been ordered into the video released. While a separate FIR has not been filed into the incident, two FIRs have been filed for the violence that broke outside the campus on 15 December 2019. Moreover, the police has not dismissed the video as fake, but has not acted on the application filed by Jamia administration on the incident. Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan has confirmed a probe, while Jamia Millia Islamia University PRO Ahmad Azeem confirmed that the video released is from the Jamia Millia Islamia University's Dr. Zakir Husain library.

