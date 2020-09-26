Jaya Saha Tells NCB She Called Cigarettes 'doobies & Buds'; Karishma Says 'hash Not Drug'

Jaya Saha denied consuming drugs with Rhea Chakraborty when confronted with their chats by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The talent manager, who is at the centre of the storm in the ongoing investigation, and is being called a ‘kingpin’, stated that the terms ‘doobies’ and ‘buds’ in their conversations referred to cigarettes. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash claimed ‘hash’ was 'not a drug', during her questioning.

Details of Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash questioning emerge

As per sources, Jaya Saha feigned ignorance when confronted with the chats with Rhea, who is already under NCB custody till October 6. She claimed that ‘doobies’ and buds’ were not terms for curated marijuana, but terms used for cigarettes by 'high society'.

Karishma Prakash, on the other hand, was confronted with her chats with alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, where she stated that ‘hash’ was not a drug. She was also questioned about other employees of KWAN, the talent management agency that manages Deepika Padukone. Karishma Prakash was asked if there were other employees who could be involved in procuring and transporting of drugs to other Bollywood celebrities.

Both Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash have been questioned on multiple occasions by the NCB. The former’s chats with Deepika Padukone and Karishma from October 2017, where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ has become a huge talking point. These chats are the trigger point in the probe by NCB as Deepika and Karishma were both being questioned by the NCB on Saturday.

The alleged chats had taken place on the group named ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’ where Deepika was also the admin. Another KWAN employee, Dhruv Chirgopekar, has also been questioned by the agency.

Meanwhile, the questioning of Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor is also going on. Jaya Saha’s chats with Shraddha Kapoor where she allegedly asked for ‘CBD oil’ had also gone viral.

The events followed Rakul Preet Singh being grilled by NCB on Friday. There has also been lens on two persons who had worked with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the past. One is Kshitij Prasad, who is under NCB custody after marijuana and weed was found at his residence, while Anubhav Chopra has been quizzed once and is likely to be questioned again.

