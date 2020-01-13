JNU Violence 'nothing Short Of A Planned Maoist Attack': ABVP Makes Startling Allegations

ABVP members from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday added an altogether new description to the attacks that took place JNU campus on January 5, stating that it was nothing short of a 'planned Maoist' attack.

One of the ABVP members, Siddharth, alleged that the masked mob had targeted the Periyar hostel as it is mainly dominated by ABVP students. Siddharth revealed that JNU had been facing several irregularities in the college since October 2018. JNU, which had been facing protests over a planned fee hike, was also witnessing many other disturbances, and the innocent students had to suffer, he added.

Alleged disturbances in JNU

Siddharth said that the ABVP students are submitting raw files of these incidents caught on camera to the police and are requesting a thorough SIT investigation into the matter, starting from October 28 to January 5.

Listing some of the disturbances taking place at JNU, another memeber of ABVP, Nidhi Tripathi said: “For the past two months, academic activities are on hold in JNU. Students who want to register for exams were not allowed. Teachers were threatened. The server room was also closed during registrations.”

Nidhi Tripathi also alleged that a former JNUSU president had led the masked mob into the server room on January 5. She further said that they want to reveal all that has been taking place on the campus for the past two months.

ABVP to release videos of the incident

“It is wrong to say that it was a student move, instead it was a Maoist attack. We will show you a few videos to expose what happened on January 5, from morning to evening,” she said.

“We will play videos one by one. The first video is of the Periyar hostel. In the video dated Jan 5, JNUSU Joint Secretary Amuda Zaidi is seen with CPI leader D Raja's daughter holding a stick in his hand. “In the second video, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is seen leading the mob," Nidhi Tripathi added.

There have been several controversies over the JNU attacks that took place in Delhi on January 5, when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods entered the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers leaving as many as 30 students injured. Those injured in the attack included JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who is also one of the suspects in the case.

