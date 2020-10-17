Pradeep Bhandari's Illegal Detention Evokes Massive Anger; Netizens Demand His Release

The illegal detention of Jan Ki Baat founder and Republic Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari by the Mumbai Police on Saturday evoked massive anger on social media. This development comes even after a sessions court in Mumbai granted anticipatory bail to Bhandari on October 15. Condemning the undemocratic act of the Mumbai Police, netizens demanded his immediate release.

They highlighted the Maharashtra government's abuse of the law and order machinery and argued that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh should face criminal and disciplinary proceedings. There was also a demand that the Centre should condemn this illegal action. Bhandari is being questioned by the Mumbai Police at the Khar Police station since more than 8 hours in connection with the reportage of the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC on September 9.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

Very very unfortunate that Pradeep Bhandari of Repulic has been arrested illegally. Democracy and its administration at its lowest. SC should take Suo Motto action and he be released immediately. SC have opened in the past at midnight for criminals. Here a fighter for FOE is. — Jasram Pokhriyal (@JasramPokhriya4) October 17, 2020

BREAKING NEWS:

⚠️#PradeepBhandari has been Arrested illegally!!

Pradeep Bhandari detained despite being granted anticipatory bail; not being allowed to meet lawyers at Khar police station !!



Complete abuse of law and order by Maha Govt... @pradip103 @DrManishKumar1 — Nidhibala (@Nidhibala9) October 17, 2020

.@MumbaiPolice has arrested @pradip103 despite anticipatory bail. His phone has been snatched and he is not being allowed to meet his advocate. Is tgere any Rule of law in Maharashtra? #ReleasePradipBhandari — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) October 17, 2020

As reported #PradeepBhandari of @republic has been questioned today for 8 hours & still under detention despite anticipatory bail.This is serious violation of law as well contempt of court. #MumbaiPoliceCommissioner Prambir has risked criminal & disciplinary proceedings both. — Dr.Vijay Kumar Sinha (@drvijayeksaria) October 17, 2020

@narendramodi This is no time to sit quietly please. We are not a Fascist Rule. We do need someone from Centre to condemn all that is going on - Release Pradeep Bhandari @republic — Sara (@SaraSushant2020) October 17, 2020

Session court's order

As per the police, Bhandari allegedly paid a group of persons to gather outside the Manikarnika actor's office while the demolition process was going on. It alleged that the mob had shouted slogans and tried to obstruct the policemen from doing their duty. He has been charged under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Bhandari maintained that he had not assaulted any public servant. While granting the bail, Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani stated that he should be released in any case of arrest on executing a personal bond of Rs.15,000 and a surety of the same amount. Observing that the FIR did not disclose that any force was used against any public servant, he also stressed that custodial interrogation was not necessary in this case. Bhandari was directed to attend the Khar Police Station as and when required by the police. Meanwhile, the Republic Consulting Editor stated that the police was trying to illegally confiscate his phones.

The Mumbai Police is attempt to arrrest me, confiscate my phones illegally despite the anticipatory bail order. This is happening at Khar Police Station. Disregard to court. This is emergency happening ! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 17, 2020

