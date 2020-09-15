Kangana Ranaut hits back after Maha minister says she 'should leave Mumbai if it's PoK'

After Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai amid her statements against the city police, more leaders from the party are expressing similar opinions. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had stated that she had ‘no right to live in Mumbai’, and now another minister Anil Parab echoed similar views. The actor hit back and asked if one could ‘dictate’ like this, while stating that it was time for ‘Sonia Sena’ to exit.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Shiv Sena leader

As per reports, Anil Parab, who is the Maharashtra Transport Minister, was quoted as saying that Kangana Ranaut should shift from Mumbai, if she felt that the city was like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

The Tanu Weds Manu star responded by highlighting that it could be time for the ‘entire Sonia Sena’ to exit from power, referring to Sonia Gandhi’s Congress being a part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. She also asked if it was not common in politics to witness changes in power dynamics. Kangana asked what made the party and its leaders believe that they held had places permanently.

Kangana leaves Mumbai

Meanwhile, Kangana fired numerous other jibes at the Shiv Sena as she left Mumbai after a dramatic six-day stay. The actor stated ‘jan bachi toh lakho paye’ as she reached Chandigarh on her way and stated that Shiv Sena, after becoming ‘Sonia Sena’ was leading a violent administration. The National Award winner asserted that her analogy about Mumbai being ‘PoK’ was ‘bang on.’

Kangana even fumed at CM Uddhav Thackeray and said, ‘your arrogance will be broken. This was after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished a portion of her office in Mumbai, citing ‘illegal alterations.’ Kangana even met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and highlighted the ‘injustice’ meted out to her.

