Sharad Pawar's Kin Rohit Slams Chirag Paswan; Young Guns Duel Over Kangana & SSR Case

Lashing out at LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his criticism of the Maharashtra government, NCP's Rohit Pawar has written a letter to him highlighting his silence on various law and order issues in Bihar. Sharad Pawar's grandnephew took to Facebook and tagged Chirag Paswan stating that he had not demanded resignation of CM Nitish Kumar or President's rule in Bihar when the Muzaffarpur shelter home case unfolded in 2018.

Citing NCRB data, Rohit Pawar said that in 2018, 5 senior RTI activists and many journalists were murdered in Bihar's capital Patna and the city topped the 19 big cities of the country in terms of the murder rate. Pointing out that Chirag Paswan himself received love and affection from the people of Mumbai during his film career, Pawar said that it is appalling to see that he is now siding with an actor "who is attempting to launch her political career using the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput", in a clear attempt to raise Kangana Ranaut. Warning Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Pawar said that Maharashtra will not tolerate anything against it, claiming that Chirag is defaming the state for his own political gains in poll-bound Bihar.

"I heard that you are worried about the law and order of Maharashtra and demanding President's rule. I am surprised and want to ask you that if you are so concerned about law and order why did you not make this demand for Bihar at the time when the Muzaffarpur shelter home case unfolded in 2018? You did not even demand the resignation of Nitishji," Rohit Pawar said in his letter.

He added: "It is easy to side with an actor, who is trying to launch her own political career, using the sad demise of Sushant. It is difficult to take responsibility for the dilapidated condition of the state and improve it. Sad that you are choosing the easy path for your strategy. Far sadder is the fact that you are choosing to defame Maharashtra despite you receiving affection from Mumbai during your film career."

Rohit Pawar, had earlier said that strict action must be taken on the alleged 'drug mafia'. While he maintained that he had no knowledge of such an issue, he said the probe will reveal the truth.

Chirag Paswan condemned BMC's action on Kangana's office

Condemning the BMC for demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office, LJP chief Chirag Paswan had said: "The way they demolished Kangana's office, and the attack on navy veteran, it shows that intolerance has increased so much. It is the right of every conscious citizen in the democracy to ask questions but with such an atmosphere in the state, there is no option other than President's rule."

Chirag Paswan also said that the inaction by the Maharashtra government in Sushant's case is questionable. "In Sushant's case, the police did not make an arrest, not even an FIR was filed. The attitude of the government in Sushant's case is questionable," he added.

Parth Pawar wanted CBI probe

Meanwhile, prior to the SC ordering a CBI probe into the case, the Maharashtra government was vehemently against transferring the case to the CBI, reposing their faith in the Mumbai police. During this time, Rohit's cousin - Parth Pawar requested the NCP-led Home Ministry to transfer the case to the CBI. Parth, who is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, was reprimanded by Sharad Pawar for asking for a CBI probe - calling Parth 'foolish'.

