Who Is Ragini Dwivedi? Details About The Kannada Actor's Movies, Family And Career

Ragini Dwivedi is one of the popular Indian actors of the South Indian film industry. She is primarily known for her work in Kannada movies. She has also enjoyed a successful modelling career. She was a runner up of the 2008 Femina Miss India contest. A lot of people have been wondering about the actor and model for quite some time now. For all the people who are curious about who is Ragini Dwivedi, here is everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Ragini Dwivedi?

According to a report by Indian Express, Ragini Dwivedi was born and brought up in Bangalore. She is a well known Kannada film actor. Before making her debut in films with Veera Madakari, she was also a successful model. She has walked the ramp for several big fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, among others.

Ragini Dwivedi's debut

Ragini Dwivedi made her acting debut in the 2009 Kannada movie Veera Madakari. The action-comedy was a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu and featured Sudeep in the lead. The movie was a huge box office hit and put Ragini Dwivedi on the map. She also won several awards and accolades for her debut film

Ragini Dwivedi’s movies

Ragini Dwivedi’s notable performance in the Kannada film industry came with 2011 movie Kempegowda. In this movie too she was seen opposite Sudeep. She later went on to feature in several hit movies like Aarakshaka, Shiva and Ragini IPS. Apart from the Kannada film industry, she has also appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She also shared the screen with Mammootty in the 2012 movie Face2Face. She was last seen in the Kannada movie Adyaksha in America which released last year. It was also her 25th movie.

Ragini Dwivedi's Instagram

Ragini Dwivedi news

According to the news agency ANI, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi’s house was searched by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru this morning. It was done in connection with a drug case of the state. She is currently being interrogated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru regarding the case.

