Ragini Dwivedi issues statement on Kannada industry drugs case summons, 1 man arrested

Amid the headlines involving the drugs link to the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case, another probe is underway over the alleged use of narcotics by celebrities of the Kannada film industry. After filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh made multiple appearances with the Central Crime Branch, actor Ragini Dwivedi informed that she could not make an appearance on Thursday, but will be doing so on Monday. One person has also been arrested for links in the case.

READ: Indrajit Lankesh Records Statement With CCB On Drug Claims In Kannada Film Industry; Read

Ragini Dwivedi issues statement on summons in drug case

Ragini took to her Instagram stories to thank her well-wishers for their ‘concern’, and added that she could not make an appearance on Thursday because she received the summons on short notice. The Sandalwood actress informed that her advocates explained her difficulty in making an appearance before the police and sought time.

Stating that she will be making an appearance on Monday, Ragini asserted that there was nothing she had to hide, and that she was not involved with any unlawful activity as was being probed by the CCB. She stated that it was her duty to ‘humbly participate’ in the questioning.

READ: Sandalwood Film Industry In Drug Spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh Makes Claims On Kannada Stars

Ragini’s friend too was issued summons, as per reports. Indrajit Lankesh, who was earlier asked to provide proofs of the involvement of Sandalwood celebrities, has reportedly submitted the details.

Meanwhile, one man named Ravi has been arrested in conenction with the case, as per ANI.

READ: Rajinikanth's Best Kannada Movies That Are Definitely Must-watch For His Fans

READ: Nithya Menen’s Best Kannada Movies That Are A Must Watch For All Fans