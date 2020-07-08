Vikas Dubey Traced To Faridabad; Gangster's Bounty Hiked And Aide Shyamu Bajpai Arrested

In a significant development in the Kanpur encounter case, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai following an encounter with the Chaubeypur police in Kanpur. Shyamu Bajpai was wanted in the Kanpur encounter case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

During the encounter with the police, the gangster's aide sustained a bullet injury on his leg shortly after which he was taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in the city. Bajpai claimed that he was just a labourer caught in the crossfire. He denied being a member of Vikas Dubey's gang.

Kanpur: Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. pic.twitter.com/WxanOWuyp9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, after reports of Vikas Dubey being spotted in a Faridabad hotel surfaced, 3 men were arrested by Faridabad police in a joint operation with the Crime Branch on Wednesday. The police had received inputs on the presence of Vikas Dubey in a guest house, shortly after which they went to raid it. There was a brief firing by the criminals, after which the 3 were taken into custody. A pistol used by Dubey during the Kanpur incident and another pistol stolen from the UP Police was recovered during the raid, according to the Faridabad police. The bounty on Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

