Kanpur Police Urges People Against Flying Kites Amid Lockdown With Iconic Bollywood Twist

Spreading awareness about social distancing with a Bollywood twist, the Kanpur police personnel on Sunday urged people not to fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown invoking the popular Bollywood song "didi tera dewar deewana" from the 90s classic movie 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun'

Read: Uttar Pradesh Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 50 New Cases

Playing their special version of the hit song, they sang, "Bhaiya mere patang mat udhana, nahi toh jail jaana padega. (Stop flying kites, or else you would end up in jail)" and urged people to follow lockdown norms. Through the song, police also urged people to tell their children, not to fly kites.

#WATCH A police personnel in Kanpur sings a song appealing people to refrain from flying kites. (26th April 2020) pic.twitter.com/XsSAbxDKmu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2020

Uttar Pradesh reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 29 as 50 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state. With this, the total number of cases jumps to 1,843, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad announced.

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: 440 New Cases & 19 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra Amid 342 Casualties

Coronavirus in India

As the nation battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 872 and the number of cases climbed to 27,892 in the country on Monday. There has been an increase of 1,396 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Active Cases Over 20000; Total Tally At 26917, 826 Dead

Read: PM Modi To Videoconference With CMs On Covid; Key Meeting Rescheduled For 11 Am Not 10 Am