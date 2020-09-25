Karan Johar's Dharma aide Kshitij Gives Big Name To NCB; Claims He 'was Asked To Buy'

Shortly after being picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad has begun spilling the beans. Sources told Republic Media Network that Kshitij has made massive revelations to the agency, confirming that he allegedly bought drugs at others' behest. He has also allegedly revealed a big name to the agency and has told the NCB to ask questions to those for whom he was buying.

Drugs found at Karan Johar aide Kshitij's house during NCB raids

Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. He was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence and is currently on the way to NCB's Ballad Pier Office.

The NCB officials have also revealed that so far Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been detained or arrested. Since Kshitij Prasad was summoned for today, he accompanied the NCB to their office after the raids. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his interrogation.

Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Drug peddler Ankush Arneja had revealed his name following which he was summoned by the NCB. Ankush had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

Top Bollywood stars NCB-bound

Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan have arrived in Mumbai from Goa before their summons by the NCB. Both were there for separate reasons and arrived in Mumbai separately with their respective families. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim, whereas Ranveer Singh emerged with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer, Republic has learned, has asked to join Deepika at the NCB's office during her summons, not to be present during the interrogation, rather to be there at the office when it's going on, citing that she has anxiety issues. Rakul Preet Singh is at the NCB for questioning at the time of publishing.

