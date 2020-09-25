NCB Files Drug Consumption Case Against Sanam & Abigail; Raids Multiple Mumbai Locations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at three different locations in Mumbai on Friday morning, sources informed Republic Media Network. The NCB raids are being carried out in Andheri, Oshiwara and in Powai. As per sources, during the investigation of drug peddlers, the team arrived at a list of 10 Bollywood actors who had procured contraband from them. The agency is currently probing the details.

Case registered against Sanam & Abigail

Apart from this, the NCB is also raiding actor-choreographer couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar’s residence. Yesterday the duo was called in for questioning by the agency after their names emerged in the alleged celebrity drug cartel that the NCB is probing.

The Mumbai NCB has registered a case against Sanam and Abigail for drug consumption under Section 20 of NDPS.

As per sources, notable amounts of 'charas' had allegedly been found at Johar and Pande's residence. The NCB had conducted a raid at their home in Juhu on Wednesday while they were summoned for interrogation. This popular couple from the television industry allegedly had connections with drug peddler Anuj Keswani. During their questioning, Abigail Pande revealed the names of other TV actors involved in the drugs business allegedly including Sara Khan and Angad Hasija. They haven't been arrested but will be called again for further questioning.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash are all set to appear before the NCB on Friday. Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has been summoned by the NCB in the case arrived in the city from Goa. Deepika Padukone, who will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus on Saturday, was spotted leaving Goa airport on Thursday evening. Deepika was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26, along with actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.

