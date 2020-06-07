Kerala-gang Rape Case: NCW Chief Condemns The Incident, Writes To DGP Urging Strict Action

The National Women Commission (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday took suo moto cognizance of the gang-rape which took place in Kerala's Trivandrum where a group of six allegedly assaulted a woman in front of her son.

Condemning the heinous act, Sharma told Republic TV that her team has directed the Kerala DGP to take strict action against the defaulters.

"Yesterday news came that a 25-year-old girl in Trivandrum was gang-raped and in this incident her husband was also involved. NCW immediately took suo moto cognizance. My officer also spoke to the police of Trivandrum and we have also written to the DGP," Sharma said.

"In this whole incident the husband was the main culprit and I would ike to request to the police that he should be booked under the most stringent laws. We have got a report that six people have been arrested in this case and the investigation is going on," she added.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man took his wife to a friend's house where he forced the victim to consume liquor. Following which, when she was under the influence of alcohol, the man's friends allegedly raped the woman. At the time the incident took place, the victim's five-year-old son was also present at the crime spot. The incident took place on Thursday night near Vettuthura beach in Trivandrum. Reportedly, the men also tortured the woman and burnt her with cigarette buds. After the woman gained consciousness, she escaped and approached the police, where she lodged a formal complaint. Six have been arrested so far.

The Kerala Woman commission has also taken cognizance of the incident and has assured strict action against the culprit. The victim and the child have been kept at a safe location. Medical examination of the victim has been conducted and further investigation is underway.

