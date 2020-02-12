Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Robbed Of Rs 75,000 While Flying On Air India

Kerala’s chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena was robbed of Rs 75,000 during his flight on Air India from Jaipur to Thiruvananthapuram. The money was stolen from the suitcase that he had handed over to the airport authority helpers at the time of check-in.

Money was stolen on Air India flight 492

Speaking to the media, Meena stated that he had travelled to his native place in Rajasthan to attend a wedding last week. On February 9, he was returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Jaipur via Delhi on Air India flight 492 when his money was stolen.

Meena said that he kept the cash Rs 75000 in an envelope in an unlocked suitcase. His bags were scanned at the airport and taken inside for check-in by the airport authority helpers. The helpers asked him to wait at the lounge as they scanned his bags. The bags were put in the aircraft once the check-in was done. The luggage was checked in directly to Thiruvananthapuram so he didn't check on the luggage after landing in Delhi.

He further stated that he boarded the Delhi flight at 6 pm and landed at Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 pm. Soon after landing and the condition of his suitcase made him suspicious. After checking the suitcase he just found the envelope and the cash was missing. This made him contact the Air India Authorities and inform them about the same.

Waiting for Air India's action, Meena

The Air India officials have advised Meena to file a complaint with the local police in Valiyathura. The FIR copy has been sent to the airline office in New Delhi. The Kerala CEO suspects the money could have been stolen at either of the airports in Delhi or Jaipur. The X-ray scanners at the Delhi airport will reveal about the robbery place, he said. Meena also stated that Air India has not contacted him so far after sending the FIR.

