Kolkata: 2 Minors Allegedly Gangraped By Trio; Police Nab Accused

A shocking incident came to light in which, two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys and one 23-year-old adult in the Kalighat area of South Kolkata. The two minor girls, aged between 13 and 15, were allegedly abducted and gangraped on the banks of Adi Ganga by the three accused. Two of the three accused had been arrested following a complaint lodged by the girls with Kalighat police station on Friday. The third accused was on a run but was arrested by Kolkata Police officers on Saturday morning.

Lured the girls on a pretext of giving work and money

According to a senior police officer, the girls were homeless and begged for alms in front of the Kalighat temple and adjacent areas. They were abducted by the trio on Thursday afternoon. The three accused lured the girls on a pretext of giving them work and money, took them to the banks of Adi Ganga which is a nearly 75-km-long original channel of river Ganga, and allegedly gang-raped them near Machandi Ashram.

“On Thursday, sometime in between 2 to 3 pm, the accused persons in furtherance to their common intention abducted the complainant and committed penetrative sexual assault upon the complainant and her friend at the banks of Adi Ganga near Machandi Ashram. A case has been registered at Kalighat Police Station under section 363 IPC and 6 POCSO Act,” a Senior official of Kolkata Police said.

The medical examination of the two girls had been conducted and reports were awaited. The two minor girls have been sent to a Government home. A team of forensic experts is trying to collecting evidence from the scene of the crime. The gruesome incident comes immediately after the brutal murder and rape of a veterinarian in Hyderabad which has shocked and outraged the entire nation.

