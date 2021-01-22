Lalu Yadav’s Health Deteriorates; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap And Rabri Devi To Visit RIMS

Amid health issues faced by ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, his son Tejashwi said that he along with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi will visit him at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Lalu was admitted to RIMS after he complained of experiencing breathing issues on Thursday. Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS assured that the condition of the RJD leader is stable.

Tejashwi: 'We will visit him today'

On being asked about his father's health, Tejashwi said, "Apart from the COVID-19 test, other tests have been conducted too. After a certain age, and due to multiple diseases, he faced breathing problems. Today along with my brother and my mother, we are going to see him. As family members, we would like to meet him as soon as possible."

Lalu rushed to RIMS

On Thursday, Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after experiencing breathlessness. The hospital confirmed that he has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable. With the rapid antigen test of Lalu Prasad Yadav resulting negative, doctors await the RT-PCR report which will come tomorrow. Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has already reached RIMS, while Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, and their mother Rabri Devi will reach via a chartered flight from Patna. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta have been monitoring the situation.

On December 12, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. Later, the Jharkhand prisons department said that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement. The Jharkhand High Court also pulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward last year without consulting higher authorities.

Lalu Yadav's bail plea

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu's counsel had argued for bail pointing out that the RJD chief has completed half of his 14-year sentence in jail Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports. Bail hearing for his fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury, when Yadav was the chief minister of undivided Bihar is onging now.

