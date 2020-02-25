'Let Trump Trip Finish, Then You'll See...': MoS Home's Reply On 'solving Delhi Situation'

Amid the massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Central government will take action over the violence after the United States President Donald Trump departs from India.

Reddy also said that the violence is done to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to portray a weaker image of the country. Reddy was speaking at Dr. Shyamprasad Mukherji Bhavan in Telangana, Hyderabad. US President Donald Trump along with the first lady Melania Trump arrived on Monday on a two-day visit to India and will be departing on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Reddy said, "We'll take strict action against people involved in the violence in Delhi yesterday. For two months there are dharna (protests) but Centre gave a chance for peaceful demonstrations & protests. But yesterday's violence won't be tolerated. Today the US President is in Delhi. I request the political parties to respect it. There can be talks regarding any issue."

"CAA has nothing against any Indian. It is a deliberate attempt to malign the PM and portray a weak India image. It's unfortunate. They (US) should not think of the Indian Government as a weak one. On one hand, they hold the national flag and with the other hand they kill a police man, is this how a protest happens?" he added.

Further warning the protestors Reddy said, "Those leaders who provoked Shaheen Bagh people and those giving speeches in various rallies in Hyderabad, they should answer on it. I am warning our govt has zero-tolerance on violence, our government will act on everyone and spares no one in violence. Delhi police are exercising restraint. They are doing flag March and other things. That's why the situation is under control. Let Trump finish his trip. Then you will see."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country late last night. He is also set to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation at 12 PM on Tuesday.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad - killing 7 and injuring 105 as of Tuesday.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

