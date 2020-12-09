Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Shakti Act 2020; Sets 15-day Limit On Probe Into Rapes

Emulating Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved the draft proposal to the 'Shakti Act 2020' on Wednesday, which recommends the death penalty for heinous crimes against women and children. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the law sets a 15-day investigation limit into such crimes and will set up fast-track courts that will complete the trial within 30 days. The state government is set to table the bill in the upcoming winter session.

Key features of Maharashtra's 'Shakti Act 2020'

15-day limit for investigation of the crimes, which may get extended by seven days for a valid reason

Trial to be taken on a day-to-day basis and completed within 30 days from filing charge sheet. The case must be dismissed within 45 days.

Special courts & police teams to be set up in every district

Maintaining a women and children offenders registry

Acid attack to be made non-bailable offence with imprisonment not less than 10 years, which may be extended to life imprisonment or death. A fine may also be levied up to Rs 10 lakh.

With women being harassed on social media, the act recommends two years' imprisonment with fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

Andhra assembly passes Disha Act

On December 13, 2019, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the Disha Act, 2019, amid nation-wide outrage over the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case. The new legislation mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. Delhi & Kerala governments too have shown interest in implementing a similar act in their respective states.

The Bill amends the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act to provide for a maximum sentence of death penalty in offences of rape, gang-rape, child-rape, acid-attack and setting up of special sessions courts (fast-track courts) in every district for dealing with such cases. It amends the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ensure that police investigation in cases of rape and acid attack is completed in 7 days, and further that the judicial trial is completed within 14 days. It further amends the CrPC to ensure that all appeals and revision petitions are settled within 3 months.

