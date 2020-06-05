Backlog Exam News: Maharashtra Education Minister Reassures Students Of Fair Decision

Many students with a backlog in Maharashtra are anxious after the examinations for the final year students were cancelled. As these students have not cleared some of their subjects in the previous semesters, the aggregate marks cannot give them a clear result for passing. There are over 3.5 lakh students who are worried about the ATKT or the backlog subjects in Maharashtra. Read on to learn more about backlog exam news.

Uday Samant reveals details on backlog exams news

According to several social media accounts and post of the students enrolled in the courses and those who have a backlog, the students are worried about their pending subjects. Several students mentioned in the social media posts that they have failed the exams and want to re-appear for the same, to clear their final year. State Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant responded to the distress calls of the students. He re-assured the students through a Twitter post that students do not need to worry. The committee is discussing the issues and a decision will be taken soon.

ATKT students and backlog examination could not be conducted owing to the coronavirus situation in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and the lockdown has kept the educational institutions from conducting any exams. While state Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement of the cancellation of final year exams brought relief to over 8 lakh students in the state alone, there are still 3.5 lakh of them yet to clear the backlog exams. This caused the students to fill Twitter with posts and requests.

According to the posts of students, some fear that the aggregate scoring might cause their grade of all even fall lower, as the one subject they have failed in might weigh all the subjects down, which is a cause for concern for some of the students. While some students suggested that backlog exams should be completely cancelled, some suggested that a 50-50 marking scheme should be followed. One student wrote, “Government must cancel backlog exam also and pass us on 50-50 formula. Because we all are also students and why such an unfair decision in case of backlog students, or please conduct our exam in this sem itself.” Another student wrote, “Injustice has been done with final year ATKT/backlog students. cancel our exams too, if you guys postpone it we lose another academic year. sir this is too scary for us.plz intervene and help us too. ATLEAST GIVE PASSING MARKS TO ATKT STUDENTS..plz reply..what about US.”

See what the students are writing regarding backlog exams

Injustice has been done with final year Atkt/backlog students.. cancel our exams too,if you guys postpone it we lose another academic year...sir this is too scary for us.plz intervene and help us too... ATLEAST GIVE PASSING MARKS TO ATKT/Y.D STUDENTS..plz reply..what about US🙏🙏 — Rajhiv Borukar (@gaurajb1) June 3, 2020

Hello Please Cancel ATKT / Backlog Exams For Atleast Final Year Students. I am in the final year and having Backlog in 3rd Sem. Otherwise, the year will be wasted as admissions will started for regular ones. @CMOMaharashtra @samant_uday @AUThackeray @masu4justice @SardesaiVarun — Just A Student (@JustASt11343429) June 2, 2020