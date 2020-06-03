Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 In Mumbai, Citizens Barred From Visiting Beaches & Parks

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to Thursday afternoon, in the wake of impending Cyclone Nisarga. The police also banned citizens from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) updates, Cyclone Nisarga has become a severe cyclonic storm and is within 100km from Mumbai. The cyclone is moving northeasterly towards Alibag in Raigad. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross south of Alibag between 1 pm to 3 pm. The city is expected to affect by the storm between 11 am to 7 pm.

Trains rescheduled

As a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclonic storm, the Central Railways has rescheduled several special trains that were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday. The timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave from Mumbai in the morning have now been changed, the Central Railways informed. Similarly, some of the special trains scheduled to arrive at Mumbai area on Wednesday have also been regulated/diverted by the railway authorities.

Few flights to be operated from Mumbai's CSMIA on June 3

In the wake of Cyclone NisargaOnly 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, will be operated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday. According to reports, the aforementioned flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet. However, passengers have been cautioned about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone.

