'Parambir Singh Was Appointed As New Mumbai CP After Discussion With CM': Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that Parambir Singh was appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai after discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"After discussion with Chief Minister Thackeray, the Home Ministry announced that senior IPS officer Parambir Singh will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner," Deshmukh told the media.

Parambir Singh has replaced Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday as Mumbai's top cop. Prior to this, Singh was heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Sanjay Barve had taken charge as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28, 2019.

Mumbai gets New Police Commissioner

Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh succeded Sanjay Barve to become the new Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday, February 29. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while speaking to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan on Friday had clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would take charge of the Mumbai Police soon.

According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Deputy Ajit Pawar had not reached a consensus till late in the evening but given Singh's illustrious career, he emerged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's top choice to lead Mumbai Police force.

'Law & order, women's safety and underworld top priorities'

On Saturday, Parambir Singh, the new Mumbai Police Commissioner addressed a press conference announcing the key priorities he had in mind after assuming the new post as Mumbai's top cop.

"Law and order right now is a very sensitive subject in the country. To keep it intact and to maintain it is one of our main priorities. Together with my team, we will be able to provide good law and order. Another priority is street crimes. Security of women is another area. The idea should be that women should feel safe coming and going at any point in time," said Parambir Singh.

The Mumbai Commissioner also spoke about tackling underworld in the country and said, "Behind me, the forces have got some big successes regarding underworld. To build on those and to tackle to remaining elements of the underworld will be our focus as well."

