BMC Releases Bihar IPS Officer From 'quarantine' After CBI Takes Over Sushant Death Probe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was "forcefully quarantined" by the civic body after the officer arrived in Mumbai to Patna to investigate the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar IPS officer #VinayTiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, to leave for Patna today. Four other officers had returned to Patna yesterday.



BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now: Vinay Tiwari (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/Uk94aEy0Oy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

'He shall leave Maharashtra before Aug 8'

In a letter to Bihar ADG (HQ) IPS Jitendra Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velsaru said, "It is surprising and unfortunate to note that a visiting officer before proceeding to Maharashtra has not acquainted himself of the Covid quarantine guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra to arrest the spread of Covid pandemic in the state."

The BMC said that it is "exempting Mr Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine subject to fulfilling the following conditions."

He shall leave Maharashtra before the seventh day of the start of Quarantine (before 8th of August 2020)

He shall furnish the return ticket details to this office at amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in

He shall travel to the Airport in a private car and take all precautions expected of Air Passengers by the SOP issued by Govt. of Maharashtra dated 25th May 2020.

During Boarding and travel, the passenger shall use face cover/mask and also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and also environmental hygiene



'They are keeping him in house arrest'

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday accused Mumbai police of being unprofessional on their action of quarantining Patna Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari. Pandey said, "Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter."

"There is no positive response from the Mumbai police and he (Vinay Tiwari) has not been released yet. It is like, they are keeping him in a house arrest," Pandey said. He further said, "We will wait for one more day, after which we will be taking action against them (Mumbai Police). We are taking advice from the Bihar government and might even pursue court in this regard."

CBI registers case against Rhea & others

Meanwhile, after getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

