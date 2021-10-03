Mumbai Drug Case LIVE Updates: Arrest Formalities Of Aryan Khan To Begin Soon

Quick links:
NCB is conducting raids in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai based on information extracted from persons detained after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise off Mumbai coast— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
In a statement, Cordelia Cruises' Jurgen Bailom stated, "By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi based event management company. Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."
Speaking to the media, NCB chief SN Pradhan stated that the agency's raid was based on a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. He also mentioned that further raids will be conducted based on the information received from the suspects. Stressing that action will be taken against any guilty person irrespective of his status, he clarified that the NCB has not made any arrests till now.
It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light: NCB chief SN Pradhan to ANI— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that the agency is questioning 8 persons including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan in connection with the rave party. Along with this, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are also being questioned.
Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Issuing a statement, NCB stated, "On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched. Various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered. A total of 8 persons including 2 females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway."
In a huge development on the night of October 2, the NCB raided the Cordelia cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a rave party. Reportedly, there were hundreds of passengers on this premium cruise liner. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.
Wankhede and his officers allegedly went aboard like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involved celebrities and is touted to be the biggest mid-sea drug bust.