Mumbai Drug Case LIVE Updates: Arrest Formalities Of Aryan Khan To Begin Soon

In a huge development on the night of October 2, the NCB raided the Cordelia cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a rave party. Reportedly, there were hundreds of passengers on this premium cruise liner. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Wankhede and his officers allegedly went aboard like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involved celebrities and is touted to be the biggest mid-sea drug bust.