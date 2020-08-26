Mumbai Police Arrests 45-year-old In Connection With Social Media Marketing Fraud Case

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 45-year old man in connection with SMM (Social Media Marketing) influencers fraud case on Tuesday. Premendra Sharma was booked after his payment transactions were discovered during the investigation of another accused arrested, Kashif Tanwar, in a similar case of SMM fraud. The arrested accused is said to be presented before the magistrate on Wednesday.

Premendra Sharma was arrested by Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Thane, Maharashtra in connection with an SMM fraud case on 25 August. According to Mumbai Police, the 45-year old accused used numerous portals in order to provide fake followers, likes, subscribers, views and comments to various social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The accused will be presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) on 26 August.

In a statement, Mumbai Police said, "The accused person has suspected to be completed approx. 25000 orders resulting in lakhs of followers, views, like. His payment transactions were reflected in the investigation of the earlier arrested accused person named Kashif Tanwar."

The controversy of buying fake followers and views has become a talking point in the entertainment industry. Rapper-singer Badshah was questioned earlier by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch regarding paying money for fake followers and views. Simran Kaur Mundi took to Twitter to share the official statement released by Badhshah saying that he has denied all the allegations.

VJ and Cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur too had been summoned in the case earlier. In regards to the fake follower and likes case, the veteran Cricket commentator took to Twitter and wrote that buying of fake views and followers highlighted a 'pathetic, sad and make-believe world' that people are living in. Until now 79 portals engaged in supplying fake followers, views and likes have been identified.

