Disha Salian death: BJP MLA Ameet Satam raises 5 important questions in his letter to DCP

Bharatiya Janta Party Member of Legislative Assembly from Mumbai, Ameet Satam has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, raising five important questions in the death of Disha Salian. The politician sought answers from the officer on whether she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names.

BJP MLA writes to DCP on Disha case

In a video posted on Twitter, the MLA from Andheri is heard saying, “I have written to DCP Zone 11, Vishal Thakur regarding the death of Disha Salian. I have asked him a few questions as to whether the position in which her body has been found, it can be determined if she was thrown from the balcony or had fallen on her own. "Who all she has spoken to before her death, can be determined by her call data records. "Whether she was a part of any party. If yes, who all were present for that party and it can be determined from the cell tower location of the location. "And if her viscera is preserved and if it is preserved, if a re-investigation of the viscera will be done. I am sure the police must have investigated on these lines. If not, then I request them to investigate on these lines.

Apart from the aforementioned questions, in his letter to the DCP, he also asked if the CCTV footage of the building and statements of the security guards, neighbours were recorded in the case.

..@AmeetSatam MLA writes a letter to Vishal Thakur (DCP Zone 11 ) showing his concern towards shoddy investigation of #DishaSalian’s suicide. pic.twitter.com/Mzqs4MihVI — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 4, 2020

Celebrity manager Disha Salian, who had managed Sushant, Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh, among others, fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. The death is being linked to that of Sushant’s death, less than a week later, also in mysterious circumstances. Sushant’s friend Smita on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant felt scared and worried upon hearing the news of Disha, and told his sister ‘they won’t leave me.’

Controversy also erupted over the Bihar Police team, who have arrived in Mumbai, to probe the Sushant case, allegedly being told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted.

Satam had similarly written to DCP Zone 9 on the events related to Sushant’s death. He had raised questions asking if he was a part of a party the day before, why his body was taken to Cooper Hospital, if he used different SIM cards after June 8 and more.

Have written this letter to DCP zone 9 who heads the investigation in #SushantSinghRajputCase. A lot of questions to be answered? pic.twitter.com/wMZPwBSXST — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) August 2, 2020

