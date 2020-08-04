Sushant's Family To Request CM Nitish Kumar; Bihar Govt May Recommend CBI Investigation

As the countrywide call for a CBI investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe grows, sources have suggested that the late star's family is likely to make a request to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, seeking the case to be handed over to the central agency. This development comes a day after Sushant's father released a video statement, claiming that the Mumbai Police did not take action after he'd informed them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger.

As per sources, Sushant Singh Rajput's family is likely to approach the Bihar government seeking for the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that if the late actor's father wants a CBI investigation, then there is no reason why it should be blocked. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jha said that the Bihar government will assist the late actor's family if they are keen for a CBI investigation. The same had been echoed by Nitish Kumar when the Bihar Police first began investigating the case, though they have since faced difficulty in continuing their probe on account of the Mumbai Police also 'probing' it concurrently.

2/2 ~ If father of #SushantSinghRajpoot, Shri KK Singh wants a #CBI inquiry in the case, the Bihar Government is willing to assist him.



We are deeply concerned about reports in media about foul play, and therefore wish that fair investigations should get to the bottom of truth. — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) August 1, 2020

Sushant’s father speaks to Republic TV

In a video statement, Sushant’s father said to Republic, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days."

"So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away.

"The Patna police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.”

KK Singh's warning message to DCP Zone 9 has been accessed by Republic TV, while the Mumbai Police has claimed that it was not acted upon because a written complaint was not filed and Sushant's brother-in-law had allegedly wanted it to be acted on informally. However, the Mumbai Police has remained silent on why the warning was not acted upon as part of its probe.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

