NCB Busts Mumbai Cocaine Nexus; Arrests 17 In 2795 Kg Cannabis Seizure From UP, Bihar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is actively chasing the drug nexus be it in the Sushant Singh Rajput case or other drug peddling and supplies across the country, has busted a high-profile cocaine trafficking syndicate operating out of Mumbai.

The official twitter handle of NCB stated: "a probe that started with seizure of cocaine in Delhi led to arrest of a drug peddler in Mumbai." NCB also said that it intercepted a parcel containing drugs arriving from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Hours later, NCB posted another huge development of the arrest of 17 people allegedly connected to the massive quantity of 2,795 kgs of cannabis that was seized from different places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "In one of the operations, the contraband was concealed in an oil tanker," NCB said on Twitter.

"An intensive operation was conducted to check cannabis’ trafficking and a total of 2,795 kgs of the drug was seized," Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra had said on Friday in connection to the seizure.

Sushant Singh Rajput investigation

The case that was first investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the financial angle and the CBI investigating the mysterious death of Sushant Singh, has the NCB also involved after the ED revealed the consumption of drugs linked to the actor's death and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty.

Soon after the NCB team interrogated several people including the prime accused in the case of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Rhea who earlier denied consuming any sort of drugs has admitted on Saturday that she consumed drugs. Earlier she had claimed that she used to procure drugs for Sushant but never consumed them. It was only after NCB made her realise that procurement and peddling of drugs is a more serious crime than self-consumption. She even admitted that she was tutored by her team to not reveal anything in this regard, however, the sources from NCB said she also revealed names of prominent actors.

Also, NCB is now looking into the complaint of Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa over the Bollywood party video of 2019 and the team is now sending the video to the forensic lab to verify its authenticity.

