NCB's '4 Names At Apex' Of Sushant Case Drug Nexus OUT; Many More Arrests Likely

The Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to make more arrests on Sunday and beyond in connection to the drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case as more names linked with accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have come under its radar, with a particularly large drug nexus being the latest to be uncovered.

NCB sources revealed that a suspected drug peddler named Dwayne was in direct contact with Showik Chakbraborty and has supplied drugs to him and to Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant on many occasions.

An alleged chain of drug peddlers in Sushant’s case has come to the fore and presently four names are at the apex of the supply chain. These names are Karamjeet (KJ), Zaid, Anuj Kesvani and Ankush Arneja.

Showik’s school friend Karamjeet is alleged to have supplied drugs through Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda more than 10 times. Another key suspect in the drug nexus is Cris Costa, who allegedly used to supply LSD to Anuj Keswani. Cris allegedly deals in chemicals and operates from Goa.

A link has also been established between Anuj Kesvani and Karamjeet. Kaizan was allegedly a middle man between Kesvani and Karamjeet. The NCB sources have said that all these names are interlinked with each other, adding momentum to the drugs case.

NCB detains Karamjeet

Karamjeet was detained by the NCB on Saturday for allegedly providing drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Call data records accessed by Republic TV alleges that the two were in touch and discussed 'hash'.

Sources inform that he has been detained and the process for official arrest is going on. The agency on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said. However, these raids are not directly linked to the drugs case pertaining to the death of Sushant.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the NCB has revealed names of around 15 Bollywood celebrities who are involved in the drug use, sources said. Among these 15 celebrities, some are procurers of drugs and some are consumers, they said. She has been denied bail for a second time, and is lodged in Byculla jail till September 22, as things stand. She and her brother Showik's dealings with many of the alleged dealers mentioned above as well as their modus operandi of selling advanced potent marijuana 'buds' had earlier been uncovered by Republic.

