NCB Raids BBMP Corporator's Residence, Following Son's Alleged Links With Drug Peddlers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, raided the house of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son following the latter's alleged links with drug peddlers. This comes against the backdrop of an alleged drug case which has put the entire Kannada film industry along with the administration under the scanner.

According to sources, the NCB zonal and Mumbai officials conducted the raid at Keshavamurthy's house following his son Yashas's alleged links with the case. Yashas has also been issued a notice by NCB to appear before September 7 in connection with his alleged links with drug peddlers.

Earlier, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drug case. Shortly after, trouble mounted for the Kannada actress after she was sent a notice by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

It was only a few weeks ago that Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, hinting at a massive cartel.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had approached Lankesh over his statements to certain news media channels, requesting his corporation to dig into the consumption and procurement of drugs in the Kannada film industry. The filmmaker in separate interviews to news media channels post the death of young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja had claimed that even young budding actors consume banned substances in the industry.

(With Agency Inputs)