NCB To Match Bollywood Celeb Statements To Peddlers List & Evidence To Nab Drug Kingpin 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has a list of alleged drug peddlers and the source from which the Bollywood celebrities would procure drugs, sources informed on Saturday. The digital evidence is with the NCB which would soon match the evidence with the statements that have been given by the celebrities who have been interrogated. As per sources, the NCB is planning to nab the 'big fish' or the 'kingpin' that controls the entire drug trade in the industry and the city. Earlier this week, drug peddler Karamjeet Singh had allegedly given a list of 150 names to the central anti-drug agency.

NCB investigating role of KWAN

Meanwhile, after explosive drug chats were accessed by Republic Media Network, it is being reported that the role of KWAN senior executives in procuring drugs for celebrities is being investigated. The chats are the 'trigger point' of the probe by the investigating agency, sources said.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is the admin of the KWAN group where drugs were discussed arrived at the NCB SIT guesthouse for questioning on Saturday. Her manager Karishma Prakash too was called for questioning for the second day in a row. Jaya Saha, whose questioning led to the revelation of some of these chats, had been probed before while KWAN founding partner Dhruv Chitgoperkar has also been interrogated.

Deepika and KWAN's 'maal' chats

Alleged chats between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash from October 2017 have become a talking point where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest revelation, it emerged that they were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

Deepika accepts Maal Chats; Shraddha denies consuming drugs, Karishma & Jaya feign ignorance

In the latest, sources have told Republic that Deepika Padukone has accepted drug chats with Karishma during their face-to-face questioning, though the NCB is still unsatisfied with some of her answers. Shraddha Kapoor, at the NCB's office meanwhile, has denied consuming drugs though she has accepted chatting with Jaya Saha. She is silent on the chats with Saha about 'CBD oil' which have been accessed by Republic and are rather unequivocal. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha has said about her chats with Rhea Chakraborty on 'doobies' and 'buds' that they are how she references cigarettes, while Karishma Prakash has claimed that hash isn't a drug, sources said.

