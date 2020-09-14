NHRC Registers Case Over Republic's Anuj & Crew Being Illegally Jailed By Maharashtra Cops

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday has registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the illegal police custody of Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade by the Maharashtra Police

All three are under illegal police custody for the sixth straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process four days before that. Republic Media Network will also move the Bombay High Court as attempts are made by the Maharashtra Police to forcefully interrogate Anuj and get him to reveal his sources. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.

Republic moves NHRC: Plea details

Republic's two-page petition lists the malafide motivated manner in which Maharashtra police demanded custody without offering legal representation to Anuj and our other team members.

It also stated explains the 'illegal detention' of our reporter and video journalist violating human and fundamental rights assured under the Constitution's Article 1 (D), Article 21.

We have been informed that our reporter is being strongly pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads, and his sources, in complete violation of the right to report protected by the Constitution of India

Arnab's message for Uddhav

Highlighting the massive clampdown on Republic Media Network's Right to Report, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has appealed to all viewers to sign the petition demanding the release of our reporter Anuj Kumar while questioning the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister for attempting to coerce Anuj to reveal his sources and story in jail. The #FreeAnujNow petition demands is a pledge to unite and stand against governments, like the present Maharashtra Government, who use their influential machinery to clampdown on investigative reporters.

"My reporters have done no wrong. I am proud of Anuj. It is Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who are scared of what investigation Anuj is doing. Anuj is reporting in Maharashtra which is his right. As per my information, he is refusing to tell the police what sources he has and what story he is working on. The police is putting pressure on him in custody," said Arnab Goswami on the Debate.

"On behalf of our whole team and on behalf of our crew, I am appealing to you for help. I am appealing to you because it is unfair to Anuj and his family. It is unfair on Republic. Viewers, I can only appeal to you. There is pressure being put on the reporter. There is no reason to interrogate him," he appealed.

In his statement regarding Republic's action on the same, Arnab Goswami issued the following statement:

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issues strong statement taking on Uddhav Thackeray, after Maharashtra Government goes all out in trying to block Republic and intimidate jailed reporter Anuj. #FreeAnujNow #CantBlockRepublic (1/2) https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/w1HyhETFoW — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2020

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand Anuj's release: http://petition.republicworld.com/

