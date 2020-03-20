NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 8 Hizbul Terrorists In RSS Activist Killing Case

In a major development in the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) Activist Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed challan against eight dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen. NIA filed the charge sheet before the Special NIA Court in Jammu.

NIA has named terrorist (i) Osama Bin Javed alias Osama, (ii) Haroon Abbas Wani, (iii) Zahir Hussain, (iv) Nishad Ahmed Butt, (v) Nishar Ahmed Sheikh alias Nissar, (vi) Azad Hussain Bagwan, (vii) Parvaiz Ahmed and (viiii) Rustam Ali.

Among the eight terrorists of Hizbul, Security forces managed to gun down Osama Bin Javed alias Osama and Zahir Hussain in Batote encounter on September 28, 2019, Haroon Abbas Wani was shot dead in Doda encounter on January 1, 2020.

In the charge sheet, NIA claims that Osama Bin Javed, district Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Kishtwar entered into a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused to carry out a terrorist attack in Kishtwar area to kill “members of a particular community” to strike terror amongst people and with a greater goal to mark the presence of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen in the area.

Hizbul Terrorist planned this to raise funds to sustain the activities of the Hizbul. “The Central Government has received information regarding registration of case FIR No. 67/2019 dated 09.04.2019 at PS Kishtwar, District Kishtwar, J&K under sections 302, 307, 392 & 109 of Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 7 & 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 13, 17, 20 & 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 relating to the killing of constable Rajinder Kumar, who was detailed as PSO with Chander Kant Sharma, an employee of the District Hospital Kishtwar by unknown militants, who took away his service weapon AK-47 and caused grievous injuries to him,” it added.

NIA filed charge sheet Under sections 302, 307, 392 & 109 of RPC , Sections 7 & 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 13, 17, 20 7 23 of UA(P) Act in Case RC-06/2019/NIA/JMU dated 02.11.2019 registered at NIA Police Station, New Jammu.

