No Charges Pressed Against Accused Cops As CBI Takes Over Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case

Despite the Madras High Court's observation that there is prima facie evidence to register an FIR against the accused cops in Tuticorin custodial deaths, the Tamil Nadu state police have denied to book the accused yet. CB-CID IG Shankar has stated that charges will be pressed only after the investigation.

"It'll be decided whether to charge them under murder act as the investigation progresses," IPS Shankar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Madras High Court stated that it will not object to the government's decision. Earlier, the Sathankulam District Magistrate had claimed that the district police administration was preventing the magistrate's inquiry into the case. The magistrate court has registered a suo moto criminal contempt case in the incident, as per sources.

The judge has observed that unless top police officers on-duty at the police station are transferred, the investigation cannot be free and fair and has ordered the 'hostile police officers' to appear in court on Tuesday morning at 10.30 AM.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. The on-duty inspector has been suspended and 4 other cops have been transferred, while no FIR has been lodged against the police.

