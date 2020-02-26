The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Normalcy Has Returned In North-East Delhi To A Large Extent', Assures CP Amulya Patnaik

Law & Order

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik stated that normalcy has been returned to a large extent in the Northeastern parts of Delhi amid escalating violence

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Amid escalating violence in the national capital, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday stated that normalcy has been returned to a larger extent in the Northeastern parts of Delhi. Patnaik also said confidence-building measures are being taken by the Police.

Speaking to the media Patnaik said, "Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent, senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things being brought back to normal. We are also associating in peace committee meetings."

"You must have seen that these incidents had taken place in interior lanes of the city. Whenever calls were made the police has reached. As soon as the police reached strict action was taken. In some places police also recused people in distress," he added.

READ | Owaisi Demands HM Shah Act To Quell Delhi Violence; Claims 'Clearly Shows Govt Complicit'

Section 144 imposed 

Earlier today, Delhi Police announced in the national capital's Seelampur that a month-long Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has also been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district. 

Following the violence in North-east Delhi on Wednesday, internet services were suspended in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Moreover, Ola Cabs have also stopped plying in these areas. The violence unleashed in the national capital amid the maiden state-visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday led to the death of 20 and left 189 people injured, as per the latest official figures on Wednesday afternoon. Violence was reported from North East Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, and Bhajanpura areas, the Police said. 

READ | Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra's Video Screened At HC; Hearing Adjourned Till 2:30 Pm

Security deployed 

Security forces on Wednesday conducted flag marches in areas of northeast Delhi that were hit by violence since Sunday even as the posse of security forces remained deployed at metro stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Brahm Prakash Surya led the flag marches by personnel of paramilitary forces and Delhi Police in Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Gokulpuri.

Security personnel has been deployed in several areas of northeast Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Security personnel has been deployed in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas. The protestors had left the Jafrabad metro station last night.

READ | PM Modi Appeals To Delhi's People To Maintain Peace; Reviews Situation Amid Violence

Meanwhile, entry and exit gates at all five metro stations in North-East Delhi, which were closed in view of violence in the area have been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

Five Delhi Metro stations in the North-East district — Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were shut down in view of the violent clashes in the region.

READ | 'We Are All Humans': Yuvraj Singh Appeals For Peace In Delhi Amid Violence

(With agency inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR DEMANDS CP'S RESIGNATION
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
AZAM KHAN AND HIS SON SENT TO JAIL
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW