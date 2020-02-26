'Normalcy Has Returned In North-East Delhi To A Large Extent', Assures CP Amulya Patnaik

Amid escalating violence in the national capital, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday stated that normalcy has been returned to a larger extent in the Northeastern parts of Delhi. Patnaik also said confidence-building measures are being taken by the Police.

Speaking to the media Patnaik said, "Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent, senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things being brought back to normal. We are also associating in peace committee meetings." "You must have seen that these incidents had taken place in interior lanes of the city. Whenever calls were made the police has reached. As soon as the police reached strict action was taken. In some places police also recused people in distress," he added.

Section 144 imposed

Earlier today, Delhi Police announced in the national capital's Seelampur that a month-long Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has also been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

Following the violence in North-east Delhi on Wednesday, internet services were suspended in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Moreover, Ola Cabs have also stopped plying in these areas. The violence unleashed in the national capital amid the maiden state-visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday led to the death of 20 and left 189 people injured, as per the latest official figures on Wednesday afternoon. Violence was reported from North East Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, and Bhajanpura areas, the Police said.

Security deployed

Security forces on Wednesday conducted flag marches in areas of northeast Delhi that were hit by violence since Sunday even as the posse of security forces remained deployed at metro stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Brahm Prakash Surya led the flag marches by personnel of paramilitary forces and Delhi Police in Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Gokulpuri.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan" #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/BwYvFLXzM9 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Security personnel has been deployed in several areas of northeast Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Security personnel has been deployed in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas. The protestors had left the Jafrabad metro station last night.

Meanwhile, entry and exit gates at all five metro stations in North-East Delhi, which were closed in view of violence in the area have been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened.



Normal services have resumed in all stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 26, 2020

Five Delhi Metro stations in the North-East district — Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were shut down in view of the violent clashes in the region.

(With agency inputs)