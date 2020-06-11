Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Sadhus' Relatives Move Supreme Court Seeking CBI Probe

In a big development in the Palghar mob lynching case, the relatives of two Juna Akhara sadhus, who were killed in presence of Maharashtra police during the lockdown have moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into the incident.

Five petitioners, all of them belonging to the Juna Akhara and some of them are also relatives of the two deceased said that they have no faith in Maharashtra government or Police in conducting a fair and just investigation into the case as they suspected their involvement in it.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, M R Shah and V Ramasubramanian will hear the petition on Thursday.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami assured the saint community that the Central government will not be a mere spectator in this serious scenario. Stating that the Centre can only intervene if the state government consents or competent court orders to do so, he said that all angles of conspiracy must be investigated.

Shah on Palghar mob lynching

"The government of India is not a mere spectator in this scenario. One PIL has been filed in Mumbai High Court demanding to transfer the case to CBI. The court has taken cognizance and notified all parties. As per the federal structure of India, Central government cannot take over a case on its own, without the state government's consent, unless a competent court orders it to do so," he said.

He added, "If a thorough investigation is not done, Centre is ready to take over the case if a Court decides to hand over. I wish to tell the entire Saint community, this is a very serious matter and it cannot be taken lightly. I believe that a thorough investigation should be done and the reason behind the conspiracy must be debunked. But we must wait till the High court's judgement comes."

Palghar mob lynching

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended, 35 police personnel transferred.

