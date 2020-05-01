Palghar Lynching: SC Seeks Status Report On Investigation From Maharashtra Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking a status report regarding the probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident which claimed three lives. The order was in response to a petition which sought a court-monitored investigation or a CBI inquiry alleging that the police was complicit in the lynching.

The apex court bench comprising of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna refused to stay the ongoing investigation and has listed the matter for hearing after 4 weeks. The Court has also asked the petitioner, Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha to serve a copy of the same to the State of Maharashtra.

The petitioner has alleged complicity of the police and failure of administration. He apprised the court of how the police allowed such a crowd to assemble in the first place with the lockdown in place. The standing counsel for the state of Maharashtra informed the court that the Central Investigation Department (CID) was investigating the case. According to reports, a total of 115 people have been arrested in connection to the case. Out of these 115, 9 have been sent to juvenile custody.

Bombay HC seeks report

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court hearing a PIL seeking CBI/SIT probe in the case sought response from the state authorities within two weeks. The PIL also seeks compensation for the kin of deceased and FIR against the policemen concerned. The police have been accused of being 'mere spectators' while the mob continued to attack the 3 men on April 16. So far, 3 policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector and two Head Constables from Palghar's Kasa Police station have been suspended. 35 policemen have also been transferred from the police station to districts as desired.

Palghar mob lynching

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

