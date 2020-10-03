Palghar Lynching: SC To Hear Plea Seeking CBI Or Court-monitored Probe On October 7

In a major development in the plea seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the Palghar lynching, the Supreme court has listed the next hearing in the case on October 7. In the previous hearing on August 6, the Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra police to file the chargesheet in the case and to detail the action taken against the negligent policemen. Two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16.

UP minister reveals Hathras SP & 4 cops suspended primarily for victim's midnight funeral

Maharashtra govt opposes CBI probe

In its affidavit filed on September 7, the Maharashtra government stated that two charge sheets had been filed before a court in Dahanu against 126 accused persons and a departmental inquiry against 18 police personnel prima facie found negligent in preventing the crime. While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period, said Maharashtra police urging the bench to dismiss the plea.

Maharashtra govt submits affidavit on Palghar lynching, opposes transfer of case to CBI

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly suspecting the victims to be theives. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods, after being dragged out of their car heading to a funeral. However, some videos emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. Kasa police arrested 156 people under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended and 35 police personnel transferred.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 79,476 cases in 24 hrs; death toll crosses 1 lakh

While the police were initially probing into the case, the state Home Ministry has transferred the case to the state CID. Moreover, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray has warned strict action against those giving communal angle to the issue, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has stated that all suspects belonged to the same religion of the victims - dismissing a communal angle to the assault. But due to apprehensions in the saint community, a plea has been filed in the SC seeking transfer to CBI.

Atal Tunnel inauguration: 10 facts on engineering marvel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti