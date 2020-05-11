Palghar Lynching Case: 5 More Arrested By CID, Sent To Judicial Custody Till May 19

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case in which 3 people were killed. The arrests by the Maharashtra CID and local police were based on footages of the incident captured on CCTV of the Forest Department Office. The suspects arrested were produced before Dahanu Court on Monday which sent them to judicial custody till May 19.

The five arrests on Monday take the total number of individuals arrested in the case to 120. Out of these, 9 have been sent to a juvenile centre. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought a report from the state government in response to a petition filed demanding CBI probe in the matter. A PIL has also been filed with the Bombay High Court seeking the same. The PIL also seeks compensation for the kin of deceased and FIR against the policemen concerned. The police have been accused of being 'mere spectators' while the mob continued to attack the 3 men on April 16.

3 policemen suspended

On April 29, three police officials of the Kasa Police Station in Palghar were suspended. This includes two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector. Meanwhile, on Wednesday 35 police personnel were transferred from the Kasa police station to desired districts. Several pleas in the Bombay High court have sought the transfer of the case to the CBI or NIA.

Palghar mob lynching

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

