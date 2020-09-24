Payal Ghosh Files Drug Consumption Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap With NCB Post Rape FIR

Actor Payal Ghosh has filed a complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances. Ghosh reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Wednesday evening around 6 PM to register the case with the central agency.

Earlier, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code based on Ghosh's complaint under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Payal's advocate Nitin Satpute informed Republic TV on Tuesday that a written complaint has been lodged for the offense of rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman against Anurag Kashyap for allegedly forcing himself on Ghosh during their meeting in 2014-15. Ghosh is also set to register a formal complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) as its head Rekha Sharma has extended complete support to her.

In an interview with a regional news channel, Payal revealed on Saturday that the director made unwarranted sexual advances towards her and later tweeted these allegations against Anurag Kashyap as she tagged PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also revealed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female actors who he got intimate with, and named names.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she first met the director in 2014 at his office with her manager. Later that day, Payal said Anurag Kashyap invited her to his house for a meal and they had a good conversation about the film industry. The actor further alleged that Kashyap called her again next time, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her. “When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because his girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me.”

Post the allegations, Kashyap had responded on Twitter denying the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

