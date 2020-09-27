Payal Ghosh Says 'I'm Grilled While Guilty Chilling', Seeks PM Help & Asks Mamata Question

Payal Ghosh expressed her displeasure over being subjected to ‘questioning’ while the ‘guilty’, referring to Anurag Kashyap, was ‘chilling at home.’ The actor, who accused the filmmaker of sexual assault around 2014-15, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if she will ‘get justice.’ She also seemed to hint at the support for Rhea Chakraborty in West Bengal, and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee why there was a ‘difference’ over lack of support for her.

Payal Ghosh's messages for leaders

After accusing Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself upon her, Payal Ghosh registered a complaint against him at the Versova police station in Mumbai. Since then, she was called in by the police officers and seemed to hint at this in her tweet. Asking why she was being ‘grilled and questioned’ despite registering a complaint against ‘culprit’ accused by others of ‘similar crimes’, she questioned the lack of action on the person 'chilling at home.'

Tagging the accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, she asked, ‘Will I get justice?’

I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 26, 2020

In recent days, ‘support’ marches have been held in West Bengal, notably by Congress party, after Rhea Chakraborty was accused of ‘abetment to suicide’ and embezzlement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, before being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau forarr alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

Seemingly hinting at this, Payal tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking why a ‘drug peddler and suicide abetment accused’, who was not even from Kolkata, was receiving this support. She questioned why this ‘difference’ in behaviour with someone who had studied from the city.

I am an alumni of one of the most prestigious college from Kolkata and have no support whatsoever and someone who isn't even from Kolkata, a drug peddler and suicide abetment accused gets everyone behind her. Why is this difference? @MamataOfficial pls answer this madam..!!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh has also sent a complaint to the National Commission for Women. The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma informed that she has forwarded the complaint to the Maharashtra Police.

Payal Ghosh had sought PM Modi’s help in the case and security after accusing, on September 20, Anurag Kashyap of forcefully seeking sexual acts from her around 2014-15. She also registered a complaint with the NCB alleging the director consumed drugs as support poured in for the director from his ex-wives and other Bollywood stars. Richa Chadha has also sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh over her claims in her sensational interview.

