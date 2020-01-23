AIADMK Leader Raju: 'Rajini's Daughter Could Marry Twice Because Of Periyar's Initiative'

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sharply retorted to Rajinikanth's remarks on Periyar. AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju made a personal remark against the superstar earlier on Thursday, Jan 23.

AIADMK hits back

Sellur Raju, who is an MLA from Madurai (West) said the remarks were on an incident that took place 50 years ago and uncalled for. He went on to defend EV Ramasamy also known as Periyar, the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement' saying the Darbar actor's daughter was able to marry twice only because of Periyar's initiatives.

"The remarks made by Rajinikanth were not at all needed. A statement which was made 50 years ago need not be raked up today. Periyar was an anti-caste crusader. He fought various other social evils. Today, how did Rajinikanth's daughter get married for the second time? All of this happened only because of his initiatives. So it is not correct to belittle Periyar", he said.

This is the second reaction from the ruling State government. On Wednesday, AIADMK's D Jayakumar threatened action against superstar Rajnikanth for his remarks. "Couldn't understand why Rajinikanth wants to speak about something which never happened and divert public attention. AIADMK will not tolerate demeaning of Periyar and will take action against them. He should apologise for his speech against Periyar," he said.

A massive controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Rajinikanth said Periyar took out a rally where naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. He further went on to say that this particular edition of Thuglak magazine was banned by the DMK then, however, people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

Rajinikanth has been asked to withdraw his remarks and apologize, but he has come out and said that he will not be apologizing for the remarks claiming that what he said was from a magazine article itself.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin asked the actor to be careful with what he says and that he was an actor and not a politician.

