Manoj Tiwari Replaced As Delhi BJP Chief; Fmr NDMC Mayor Adesh Kumar Gupta To Take Charge

In a big development on Tuesday, May 2, BJP president JP Nadda appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new Delhi BJP chief. Gupta who has served as the Mayor of New Delhi Municipal Council has been directed to assume charge with immediate effect. He replaces Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari who helmed the affairs of the party's Delhi unit since December 2016. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, BJP could secure victory in only 8 constituencies in contrast to AAP which won 62 seats. Currently, Gupta is a member of the Standing Committee of the NDMC. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as the Chhattisgarh BJP president.

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President pic.twitter.com/Ek6oVGYhak — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Gambhir slams Delhi CM

BJP Lok Sabha MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for sealing the borders of the Union Territory. He claimed that Kejriwal was punishing innocent people who lived across the border simply to hide his failure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Gambhir also took a dig at Kejriwal's promise of ensuring medical facilities for 30,000 patients in April. Commenting on the Delhi CM asking for people's suggestions in this regard, the BJP MP reckoned that it was a "leading question".

Kejriwal calls for suggestions

Addressing the people on June 1, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government had decided to open barber shops and salons in the fifth phase of the lockdown till June 30. However, spas will continue to remain closed. On this occasion, Kejriwal contended that people across the country would come to the national capital for treatment if the borders are opened. He raised concerns about 9,500 beds in Delhi getting occupied in such a scenario. Thereafter, he asked the people to send their suggestions to the government on whether hospitals should be reserved solely for Delhi residents until the novel coronavirus crisis is over. They can either give a missed call on 1031 or send a WhatsApp message on 8800007722.