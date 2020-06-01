Gautam Gambhir Lambasts Kejriwal Over Sealing Of Borders,alleges Failure On COVID-19 Front

BJP Lok Sabha MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday, June 1, slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for sealing the borders of the Union Territory. He claimed that Kejriwal was punishing innocent people who lived across the border simply to hide his failure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Gambhir also took a dig at Kejriwal's promise of ensuring medical facilities for 30,000 patients in April. Commenting on the Delhi CM asking for people's suggestions in this regard, the BJP MP reckoned that it was a "leading question". At present, there are 19,844 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 8478 patients have been discharged while 473 casualties have been reported.

Just to hide your FAILURE, you want to punish innocent ppl merely because they live across the border? Those are INDIANS just like you and me! You promised of being ready for 30,000 patients in April, remember? Why ask such leading questions now Mr. Tughlaq? https://t.co/F0Fpq3SnXh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 1, 2020

'Should we restrict our hospitals?'

Addressing the people earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government had decided to open barber shops and salons in the fifth phase of the lockdown till June 30. However, spas will continue to remain closed. He also mentioned that an app containing information about the availability of beds in Delhi shall be launched on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Kejriwal contended that people across the country would come to the national capital for treatment if the borders are opened. He raised concerns about 9,500 beds in Delhi getting occupied in such a scenario. Thereafter, he asked the people to send their suggestions to the government on whether hospitals should be reserved solely for Delhi residents until the novel coronavirus crisis is over. They can either give a missed call on 1031 or send a WhatsApp message on 8800007722.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "If borders are open, people from across the country will come to Delhi to get treated since we have the best facilities. Our government hospitals are also free. Our 9500 beds will be full if our borders open up. Should we open our borders? Should we restrict our hospitals only for Delhi citizens? Delhi is for everyone, but should we restrict our hospitals till the time Corona is there?"

