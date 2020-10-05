PM Modi Expresses Anguish On Death Of Ex-Gujarat HC Acting Chief Justice AS Dave

Former Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Justice Anantkumar Surendraray Dave passed away at the age of 62 on Monday. Aggrieved by the news of his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extended condolences to his family and friends.

Anguished by the passing away of Justice AS Dave, former Judge as well as acting CJ of the Gujarat HC. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal field. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2020

About Justice Dave

Anantkumar Surendraray Dave was born in 1957, in a tribal village in Panchmahal district. He did his primary and secondary education in their as he stood first in SSC exams. He then enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1984. He was also awarded MS Pandit Gold Medal in Jurisprudence.

Dave was appointed as Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 8, 2004, and confirmed as a permanent Judge on September 25, 2006. He was then appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on November 14, 2018, and held the position until Chief Justice Vikram Nath's appointment in September 2019.

He had also served as a standing counsel for the Union Government and as an Additional Government Pleader for the State Government. He had also headed the bench that dealt with the Godhra train burning case. Apart from that, he has also served as a Solicitor at the Gujarat High Court, as a Legal Advisor for the Consumer Education and Research Centre, the Sardar Sarovar Nigam Ltd, BSNL, GE Board, GSIC and the Panel of Gujarat High Court Legal Aid Services.

(With ANI inputs)

