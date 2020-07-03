China On The Backfoot On PM Modi's Leh Visit, Says 'talks Are On' In First Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. PM Modi's visit comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh. Spooked by PM Modi's assertion of India's sovereignty in the face of China's attempted land-grab, China in its first response said that both the countries are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels are ongoing.

'No party should engage in any action...'

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, at a briefing said, "India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point."

Speaking on the 59-Chinese linked apps banned by India on June 29, Lijian said that some politicians in India have been issuing remarks, adding, "We will take measures to upload interests of Chinese businesses." The Chinese spokesperson also said that New Delhi should now have "miscalculations" about Beijing.

PM Modi leads from the front

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said. He visited one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Prime Minister was also briefed by senior Army officers. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has called a meet of core minister back in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other PMO officials will attend the meeting, sources said.

The Prime Minister's visit, which comes as an almost unforeseeable development, assumes massive significance on account of India being engaged in multifaceted tensions with China, leading the world in this regard as anti-China sentiment grows. Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

1. Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily

2. Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route

3. Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin

4. Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others

5. Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

